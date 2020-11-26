Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr. Cake Head in Hilarious Thanksgiving Video

✖

Mike Tyson is having a little fun before his big fight against Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday. In a YouTube video titled Thanksgiving with the Tysons, the former boxing heavyweight champion showed off a cake shaped as Jones' head. He then called Jones "a Turkey" and took a bite out of his ear while his kids also began eating the cake. Tyson eating Jones' ear is him making fun of his biting incident in a match with Evander Holyfield in 1997.

Tyson looks ready to make his return to the ring. The last time he was in a sanctioned boxing match was an exhibition bout in 2006. His last professional fight came in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride by technical knockout in the seventh round. In order to get ready for the fight, Tyson got back and shape and lost 100 pounds.

"I became a vegan," Tyson said about his weight loss plan in an interview with Good Morning America. The 54-year old also talked about his workout plan. "My wife told me to get on a treadmill. I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended at two hours." Saturday's battle against Jones is only an "exhibition fight" and will only go eight rounds. "Well, listen, I'm not trying to knock nobody out like you said," Tyson explained, "but I'm trying to protect myself at all times."

The fight was announced in July and was originally set for Sept. 12. However, it was pushed back to this Saturday back in August as the organizers of the event needed more time to land international TV deals and make sure the pay-per-view side of things was all set.

In June, Jones talked about going one-on-one with Tyson. "We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then," Jones said. "Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still, a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it." Tyson is considered as one of the next heavyweight boxers of all-time as he was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. Jones, 51, has held titles in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.