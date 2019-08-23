Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Deserves a Second Chance

Boxing legend Mike Tyson knows all about getting a second chance and he wants Conor McGregor to get his. TMZ recently caught up with Tyson and he was asked about McGregor bouncing back after being seen sucker-punching a man in a bar in Dublin.

“He’s a wonderful person. He’s a really kind man and he’s gonna get good karma for that,” Tyson said … “I believe that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyson went on to say McGregor deserves a second chance.

“He earned it,” Tyson added.

McGregor’s incident occurred in April, but the video of the incident was released earlier this month. The victim spoke to the Irish Daily Star and he explained the events leading up to the punch.

“I am sitting on the barstool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch,” the man said … “You don’t need that in life.”

The man added he was happy that everyone got to see the video. “He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money … I’m glad people saw the video. I don’t like him.”

The reason Tyson wants to see McGregor get a second chance is the fact that he was able to get his during the prime of his boxing career. In the early ’90s, Tyson spent three years in prison as he was convicted of rape. He was released from prison in 1995, and was able to win the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles the following year.

Tyson knows McGregor as they have been seen smoking marijuana together.

“I will always have the height of respect for you,” McGregor said after they hung out in Ireland … “I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson!”

Speaking of marijuana, Tyson recently announced he smokes $40,000 worth of pot a month. TMZ asked him about the claim possibly being false.

“They don’t know how to dream,” Tyson said before adding … “Yeah, [the number] is a reality!”

Tyson has a ranch in California where he sells $500,000 of cannabis each month. Tyson started building the ranch in 2017, but he has some big plans for it. Along with selling cannabis, Tyson is looking to build a hotel, a golf course and an amphitheater on the 420-acre ranch. Also, Tyson is looking to open a school called Tyson University in which he can help people learn more about cannabis.