Mike Tyson: See the Boxing Legend's Best Snaps of 2020

Mike Tyson was a megastar in the 1980s and 1990s due to him being the most dominant boxer in the world. And while he retired from boxing in 2005, Tyson still remains in the spotlight with various appearances in TV shows and films as well as being the host of his own podcast. But 2020 was a memorable year for Tyson as he got back in the ring in November to face another legend Roy Jones Jr. The fight ended in a draw, but many believe Tyson won the fight.

"This is bigger than fighting and winning the championship," Tyson said when the fight was over. " We're humanitarians and we're helping people." Tyson also said he's looking forward to doing more exhibition fights in the future "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," Tyson stated, as CBS Sports reported. "Sometimes, that two minutes felt like three minutes. I'm happy I got this under my belt to keep doing this and go further." Tyson is not gunning for the heavyweight title, but it's clear he still loves competing. Here's a look at Tyson's best photos from 2020.