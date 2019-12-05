Mike Fisher: What the Former Predators Player Has Been up to Since Retiring

On May 12, 2018, NHL player Mike Fisher officially announced that he was walking away from hockey for good. He had previously been retired but made a return to help the Nashville Predators reach the playoffs. The Nashville-based franchise was eliminated in the second round by the Winnipeg Jets, which brought about the end of his career.

Since retiring, there have been questions about how Fisher is spending his time. As a professional athlete and the husband of country superstar Carrie Underwood, is he just living a life of luxury and doting on their child? The answer is actually far more complicated.

According to social media, that has certainly not been the case. Fisher has been very busy, whether he is out hunting, creating content for his company, or exploring the world with Underwood. He has even found time to build the legend of a bowhunter, complete with an Instagram account.

Fisher may be best known at this point for his career on the ice, but the retired NHL star has far more pursuits than simply skating around and helping his team achieve victory.

One of the benefits of being a celebrity with a massive fanbase is that you are given the opportunity to take part in unique events. This was the case recently when Fisher created the First-Annual Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot to benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

As the photos showed, Fisher, Carrie Underwood, and other prominent figures came together to shoot clay pigeons and raise money for a good cause. Fisher didn’t ultimately reveal who was the best shot of the group.

While Mike Fisher may be best known for his time on the ice, he has since switched to entertaining his fans on social media. Whether he is advertising his new clothing line or creating music videos, his fans are finding entertainment on social media. However, one of the biggest head-turning moments came recently when Fisher revealed a new character.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Fisher introduced the world to Rut Daniels, a former Olympian bowhunter. However, Daniels’ time on the big stage didn’t pan out as expected, so he was forced to get a job selling bows.

In recent years, the former Nashville Predators player has been turning heads with the company that he co-founded, Catchin’ Deers. This outdoor apparel provider was built upon the concept of Fisher spending time with his brothers and some friends, sitting around the campfire and talking about hunting.

Since his retirement, Fisher has been cranking out content to promote this brand, and he even released a commercial that featured an iconic voiceover. Sam Elliott (The Big Lebowski, Justified) narrated one of the latest ad campaigns.

Fisher is someone that loves the outdoors, and he uses his possible opportunities to get out and explore. Back in August, he went horseback riding with Carrie Underwood and truly took in the wonders of nature. Fisher didn’t reveal where this trip took him and his wife, but he did take time to express his gratitude for the beautiful world.

“Some crazy good views today,” Fisher wrote on Instagram. “I hope I never lose the awe I have for God’s creation. He didn’t have to but He outdid himself!”

One of the benefits of being retired is that Fisher now has ample opportunity to spend time with his wife, Underwood. Yes, he has a company to run and other pursuits that keep him occupied. Fisher still takes time to go on tour with his wife and watch her perform in front of packed arenas.

“What a night! This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember,” Fisher wrote after one concert. “He had a blast and kept yelling ‘mommy I love you’ when she came close!! His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!… The pictures don’t do it justice what a show!!”

As an avid hunter, Mike Fisher knows that you need more gear than just a rifle and some binoculars. You also need the equipment to clean the deer or cut sapling for the campfire. A good knife is critical, and Fisher had the opportunity to tour the Buck Knives facility and learn about how these blades are created.

“Thanks CJ Buck for the tour!!. I have a new appreciation for these knives and now know why they are so good. The process of making these knives is incredible,” Fisher wrote after learning about Buck Knives.

Mike Fisher is a man that is not shy about his beliefs. As his Instagram account shows, the former Nashville Predators star believes in God and wants to honor him on a daily basis. Interestingly enough, this faith played a role in his post-hockey plans as Fisher examined his newfound free time through the lens of some verses in Ecclesiastes.

“Meant to post this earlier,” Fisher posted on Instagram. “A great message last weekend that I had to share. Since I retired from hockey I’ve had the luxury of choosing my schedule and at first it was weird. For so long I’ve had my schedule handed to me, now I have to make my own schedule and prioritize! This was a great reminder for me!!”