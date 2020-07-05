'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Is 170 Days Sober Following Recent Meth Bust

✖

Shaun Weiss, Goldberg from Mighty Ducks, entered a rehab facility in May after serving time for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. He remains at a sober living facility in Woodland Hills but recently celebrated a major milestone. Weiss ate breakfast with his friend Drew Gallagher while marking 170 days sober.

Gallagher has pushed to provide help for Weiss due to life-threatening drug use and recent arrests. He created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $25,000 for various needs. Gallagher explained that Weiss struggled after losing his parents and turned to drugs. He ultimately ended up living on the streets and facing abuse. The GoFundMe campaign was Gallagher's way to raise money for Weiss' rent at the sober living facility, as well as some much-needed dental work.

"For the last 3 years, I've been doing all I can to help Shaun. His loss of his parents sent him into a depression and so he turned to drugs. Before long Shaun was sleeping on my couch and eventually the streets where he is beaten up and has any belongings stolen," Gallagher wrote in the campaign's description. He also provided an update revealing that some of the campaign funds will go to getting Weiss some teeth.

Weiss has dealt with multiple legal troubles in recent years. He was arrested in 2018 for public intoxication. A year prior, he was hit with petty theft then was quickly tagged with meth possession shortly after his release. Weiss spent a brief period of time in a rehab facility, but he was later picked up for shoplifting.

Weiss was originally arrested in January when a Marysville homeowner named Lou Binninger called 911 to report a strange man in his garage. He reportedly said that the former child actor was inside his car and talking to himself. The police arrived and found Weiss still in the vehicle. According to KTXL, police said that Weiss appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was booked at Yuba County Jail for suspicion of residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $52,500.

During this time, Gallagher and Weiss' other friends tried to provide assistance. They ultimately found some success while helping him get into a rehab facility after the most recent arrest. He is making positive strides at the sober living facility, but the next step is getting the much-needed dental work done.