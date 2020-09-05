Michael Strahan Fans Reach out After His Dad's Death

Michael Strahan's father, Gene, passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The former New York Giants star missed Friday's episode of Good Morning America to attend his father's funeral while his co-hosts aired a video tribute. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague, Michael Strahan, and his family. His father, Gene Willis Strahan Sr., is being laid to rest today," anchor Amy Robach said. "We want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael."

While Strahan did not publicly speak about his father on social media, the fans still sent their condolences. They watched the tribute on GMA and reached out on Twitter. Several talked about their own experiences losing a loved one, while others just said that they are praying for Strahan and his family. They showed universal support in the wake of the heartbreaking news.