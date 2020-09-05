Michael Strahan Fans Reach out After His Dad's Death
Michael Strahan's father, Gene, passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The former New York Giants star missed Friday's episode of Good Morning America to attend his father's funeral while his co-hosts aired a video tribute. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague, Michael Strahan, and his family. His father, Gene Willis Strahan Sr., is being laid to rest today," anchor Amy Robach said. "We want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael."
While Strahan did not publicly speak about his father on social media, the fans still sent their condolences. They watched the tribute on GMA and reached out on Twitter. Several talked about their own experiences losing a loved one, while others just said that they are praying for Strahan and his family. They showed universal support in the wake of the heartbreaking news.
Condolences!! To the Strahan family!! On the passing of Michael ‘s dad! May he #RIP!— DBurrel200 (@DBurrell200) September 4, 2020
#michael strahan— techsavygrandma (@CAROLCLEGG) September 4, 2020
My sympathy as you lay your Dad to rest.
My heart goes out to you. It's never easy losing a parent at any age. I'm sure he was very proud of you. Stay strong for the rest of your family. Michael Strahan’s Dad Gene Dies at 83: See His GMA Co-Host’s Touching Tribute https://t.co/f93lXR4XZx— @Lady B1961 (@LadyB83434647) September 4, 2020
I'm sorry for the loss of your dad @michaelstrahan pic.twitter.com/qESUDU6f7H— Shann (@just_s_b) September 4, 2020
Condolences @michaelstrahan 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 May your dad rest in eternal power ❤❤— Red Carpet Shelley (@RedCarpetShelle) September 4, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family @michaelstrahan ! ~ May your Dad Rest in Peace and Power 💜— Maria (@sistacole) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan May the prayers that are being said in your families honor lift you up today and in the challenging days ahead. So very sorry for the loss of your dad.— Tracey Belfiore (@tracey_belfiore) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan good morning Michael! So sorry about ur Dad 🙏😪💕Love U! 💕— chrissy (@musicgirl76) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan Your Dad was the first & most important Giant in your life! Sending a Giant hug & love to you & your family in the loss of your father Gene a Giant among men a good man! So Sorry for your loss I’ve been there😢 pic.twitter.com/P6HH2tMU6P— Donna Danielle (@DJones2925) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan Sorry to hear of your Dad’s passing. I remember him well and the times we spent in Mannheim. My thoughts and prayers go out to your entire family!— Oscar Mike (@OzzieMelendez1) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan condolences on your lost. We lost our dad to Covid-19 on August 14th. Losing a parent is like losing half of who you are. Prayers for you all.— Michelle Hoskin (@mdhoskin) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan love and prayers to you and your family May your Dad Rest In Peace ❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️— The Rotten Bunch (@therottenbunch) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan sincerest condolences to you and your family. May your dad rest in eternal peace and may your heart be comforted by his life well lived. 🌺— Zadi Maynard (@zadi_maynard) September 4, 2020
@michaelstrahan Just heard the news. I’m sorry to hear about the loss of your dad. As a fan of yours, I’ve even your folks. Take comfort in your memories. Your family are in my prayers.— Justratherb (@justratherb) September 4, 2020