‘GMA’: Michael Strahan Makes Rare Remark About His Ex in Sweet Update About Their Daughter

There’s nothing more important to former NFL star Michael Strahan than his family. The beloved Good Morning America host is the proud father of four. Strahan, who’s been married twice, shares two children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. The two were married from 1992-1996. Though he doesn’t speak on their relationship much, he gave Hutchins, an interior designer, a shoutout in an Instagram tribute to their daughter.

Strahan took to the social media platform to share some exciting news about his 30-year-old daughter Tanita’s artwork. Her work is now available to buy on her website. Strahan shared details with his 1.4 million followers, all the while praising Hutchins’ for passing along her artistic abilities.

“Check out my daughter @tanitaa.st incredible gallery! She definitely got the artistic talent from her momma. Lol. Another happy 30th bday baby! Head over to tanitasgallery.com,” he captioned the post.

Tanita turned 30 recently. In a separate post, Strahan gushed over his creative daughter. He shared two photos side-by-side – one featuring Tanita as a toddler hugging Strahan, and another of her on her 30th birthday.

He captioned the birthday post: “On the left, you were the first person I celebrated being drafted with. On the right, you are looking absolutely beautiful celebrating your 30th bday yesterday! Tanita, you gave me the greatest gift in life… being a father! May all your dreams continue to come true. I love you and am so proud of you. Keep using your creativity to bring joy to the world.”

Strahan also shares a son, Michael Jr., with Hutchins. Hutchins and Strahan were teenage sweethearts. According to Suggest, Strahan met Hutchins when he was a 17-year-old military brat and student at Mannheim Christian Academy in Germany. He bounced between Germany and his home state of Texas to play football, all the while maintaining a long-distance relationship with Hutchins.

They married shortly after Hutchins became pregnant with Tanita. They split after four years of marriage. But, Strahan says it was an amicable breakup.

“Wanda and I decided that while we would no longer be married we would always be family,” Strahan wrote in his autobiography Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life.

“I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids,” he told PEOPLE in 2016 about the split. “But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life. I was constantly on planes and phones. And it’s very hard–of course it’s hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for.”

Hutchins also supported Stahan in his contentious divorce against his second wife, Jean Muggli. She revealed that Strahan paid her child support for their two children and purchased them a home.