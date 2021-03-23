Michael Strahan Pokes Fun at His Tooth Gap on Instagram

✖

Michael Strahan decided to have some fun with his friends on social media. One of the things the Good Morning America co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer is known for is his tooth gap. Strahan realizes it stands out but wanted to see if any of his celebrity friends could rock the look.

"I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am!" Strahan wrote in the Instagram post. "Which of my friends do you think can rock it with me???" Strahan posted photos of Deion Sanders, Jay Glazer, Tom Brady, Sara Haines, Dwyane"The Rock" Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, Keke Palmer, LL Cool and Justin Timberlake wearing the tooth gap. The final photo shows Strahan along with his Good Morning America co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos all showing off the look.

Fans had a lot to say in the comments section. "Because of you I rock mine," one fan wrote. "You gave me the confidence to do so. There were others who thought it was funny and some guessed who wore it the best. Some said LL Cool J while others said Keke. There were even a few people who had to do a double-take at the photos.

"It took me a couple of seconds to realize all these people do not actually have gaps," another fan wrote. When it comes down to it, nobody can rock it like Strahan, but he's a lot more than a guy with a tooth gap. Strahan is one of the top personalities on TV as he can be seen on ABC all year and Fox during football season. And while Strahan seems like a natural on TV, he recently told Entertainment Tonight that being on camera is not easy.

"When it comes to daytime television, when it comes to the news, it is intimidating, it is scary at times because these are things that I didn't necessarily go to school for," Strahan said. "These are things that I wasn't necessarily groomed to do... I've learned to adapt. I learned to adapt at [Texas Southern University]... I try to be the best that I can be, so I can be an example for those who are falling behind."