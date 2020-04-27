Michael Jordan Doc 'The Last Dance' Causes Resurgence of Praise for Alan Parson Project's 'Sirius'
The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has been entertaining basketball fans during the first four episodes. Millions have been reminded of the 1990s and the NBA's impact on the world. They have also reminisced about an iconic introduction song from the era.
Starting in the late 1980s, the Chicago Bulls began introducing the starting lineup with a song by the Alan Parsons Project playing. Tommy Edwards would say the names of top players while the instrumental tune energized the fans in attendance. What should have been a rather generic event became a "can't-miss" moment for fans of the six-time NBA champions. Hearing "From North Carolina, at guard, 6-6, Michael Jordan!" just made the moment even more special.
Alan Parsons Project — “Sirius”
Goosebumps every time. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/36EhNIOnHY— Justin Enriquez 💜💛 (@justinenriquez_) April 20, 2020
Watching The Last Dance made several fans think about where this introduction song ranks among those used throughout several sports. Critics of the Bulls don't particularly enjoy "Sirius," but those that rooted for Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and the other members of the lineup have different opinions. They will never discredit this song and its impact on the games.
Of course, watching the documentary series means that the Alan Parsons Project's song is now stuck in the heads of millions of viewers. They are constantly hearing the instrumental tune while going about their day-to-day business. Although many have admitted to using the song as their "introduction" to mundane activities.
*Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project plays*
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/401EsiZw3y— SportsNation (@SportsNation) April 20, 2020
Enjoying the significant uptick in praise for Alan Parsons Project ('Sirius') tonight. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QMJZk5MSz3— Jonathan Shecter (@SheckyGreen) April 20, 2020
“Sirius” by Alan Parsons Project will still be the ultimate walkout theme in 3020.— Cody Harris (@C_Harris6) April 27, 2020
Waiting for the episode all about the Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius”#TheLastDance— Matthew Levy (@MattLevy51) April 27, 2020
I picked Alan Parsons Project 'Sirius' to drop right before we entered our wedding reception and my wife scratched it and they say pick your battles in marriage but I should've died on that hill bruh— No Chillip Rivers (@SEANUMENTAL) April 27, 2020
What time is it? Game time! https://t.co/8LuaqQZEmS— German Gonzalez (@germanagonzalez) April 27, 2020
Who else has “Sirius” by Alan Parsons stuck in their head? #LastDance— Matt Loren (@loren_matt33) April 27, 2020
“Hey Siri, Play Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project” #MJ23 #TheLastDance— Kraig Doremus (@Kraig_Doremus) April 27, 2020
The Alan Parsons Project. Sirius. Old School Pam, old school. I discovered this music in 1980 and have loved it ever since! https://t.co/TyBrGMweUK— HBvol1982 (@hbvol) April 20, 2020
T-Minus 10 minutes until Parts 3 and 4 of #TheLastDance Cue up "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project!— Craig Pinkava🌟Thank You Health Workers (@Craig1977pinka1) April 27, 2020
Wife: why are you pacing around you know what happens already?
Me: Alexa play Sirius by the Alan Parsons Project. #lastdance— devin watkins (@watkins4024) April 27, 2020
Watching The Last Dance .Loved the Chicago Bulls player introduction Song .Sirius by the Alan Parsons Project pic.twitter.com/SbYlLCOLvk— Peter tolan (@TTolanpeter82) April 27, 2020
And now you can't get The Alan Parsons Project's "Sirius" out of your head.
For that, you're welcome.— Remi Steele (@RemingSteele) April 24, 2020
* Empieza Sirius de Alan Parsons *
AAAAAND NOW, YOUR FIVE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION, CHICAGO BULLS!
Yo: pic.twitter.com/GQXFVSNyvc— Jaime Egüen 🇸🇮 (@Jaime_ewen) April 23, 2020