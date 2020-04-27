Michael Jordan Doc 'The Last Dance' Causes Resurgence of Praise for Alan Parson Project's 'Sirius'

The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has been entertaining basketball fans during the first four episodes. Millions have been reminded of the 1990s and the NBA's impact on the world. They have also reminisced about an iconic introduction song from the era.

Starting in the late 1980s, the Chicago Bulls began introducing the starting lineup with a song by the Alan Parsons Project playing. Tommy Edwards would say the names of top players while the instrumental tune energized the fans in attendance. What should have been a rather generic event became a "can't-miss" moment for fans of the six-time NBA champions. Hearing "From North Carolina, at guard, 6-6, Michael Jordan!" just made the moment even more special.

Watching The Last Dance made several fans think about where this introduction song ranks among those used throughout several sports. Critics of the Bulls don't particularly enjoy "Sirius," but those that rooted for Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and the other members of the lineup have different opinions. They will never discredit this song and its impact on the games.

Of course, watching the documentary series means that the Alan Parsons Project's song is now stuck in the heads of millions of viewers. They are constantly hearing the instrumental tune while going about their day-to-day business. Although many have admitted to using the song as their "introduction" to mundane activities.