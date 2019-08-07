Michael Jordan Competing in $6 Million Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan is looking to win some big money in the fishing world. According to TMZ, the NBA legend is currently in Ocean City, Maryland. to take part in the White Marlin Open. And this is one of the biggest fishing events in the world as there is around $6 million in prize money.

It might be hard for Jordan to win the top prize considering he’s not among the tournament leaders. But the buzz in the area was there before Jordan arrived as people found out that an 80-foot Viking was registered by the name of “Catch 23.” Jordan was seen arriving in Ocean City this past weekend.

We’ll see how much fishing Jordan does the next couple of days, but it’s not like he needs the money. Along with what he accomplished in his career as a player, Jordan is also the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets and he’s the founder of the Jordan Brand which is part of Nike of the most recent moves the Jordan Brand made was signing New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson to a deal.

Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 spotted in Ocean City, MD ahead of White Marlin Open https://t.co/ifetQdm9pp — KeepAmericaFishing (@kaf_fishing) August 2, 2019

“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring,” the brand’s founder, Michael Jordan, said in a statement via USA Today. “He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do.”

Jordan is also giving advice to players before they sign a big contract. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who’s also a member of the Jordan Brand, recently signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension and he had a conversation with Jordan over the summer.

“We got a chance to really sit down and just have a conversation with him,” Wagner told ESPN. “We talked about his playing days, talked about his mindset — tried to steal some of his mindset — talked about training, talked about a bunch of different things. I asked him how he would feel if one of the players came and tried to negotiate a deal. What would be different? How would he see it? We just talked about a lot. It’s just really cool to have a guy like that in your corner and have a guy like that willing to take the time to speak to you and take the time to give you that knowledge, pass the knowledge down. I felt like I could have asked him anything.”

It’s clear Jordan is not slowing down despite being retired from basketball for 16 years.