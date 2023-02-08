Michael Irvin Pulled From NFL Network's Super Bowl Coverage

Michael Irvin won't be covering this year's Super Bowl anymore. According to the New York Post, the NFL Network pulled the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver from its coverage of Super Bowl 2023 after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint.

"Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network's Super Bowl LVII week coverage," NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin shared his side of the story while appearing on Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday.

"Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, 'I just went straight to the room,'" Irvin said. "But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, 'Move me in the hotel for what?'"

Irvin continued: "So they moved my hotel, and I said, 'What's going on, guys? What's happening? Why are we moving hotels?' They said, 'Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.' I said, 'I didn't talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.' And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don't know what — they didn't show it to me. They told it to me. I didn't see it. But that's why they moved me because I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me. That's why I'm kind of hiding to wait and see how everything comes down, It was a minute meeting somewhere in the lobby. I don't even remember it really because I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth."

Irvin, 56, told the Dallas Morning News there was no physical altercation with the woman beyond a handshake. This comes after Irvin was seen intervening Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles players on Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Irvin has worked for the NFL Network since 2009 and is no stranger to Super Bowls as he won three of them with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s.