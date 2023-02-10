Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Accuser, Hotel After Getting Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage

Michael Irvin is taking action against a woman who accused him of misconduct. According to TMZ Sports, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has filed a lawsuit for $100 million, alleging he's been "railroaded" with false accusations that are running his career. The woman's accusations against Irvin led to the NFL Network taking him off of Super Bowl coverage.

Irvin filed the lawsuit on Thursday afternoon after he said the hotel where he staying executed a plan to turn him into the next victim of "cancel culture" over something he claims never happened. "Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League," the lawsuit reads.

Witnesses supported Irvin's claim that he "casually exchanged pleasantries" with the woman who is an employee at the hotel. He "shook her hand" and "went to his room" alone." When Irvin's team learned about the allegations, they attempted to prove witness accounts to the hotel, but they said the Renaissance didn't listen to them.

Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern said his client's reputation has been damaged and has also lost out on money due to the allegations. "It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person's life," McCathern said. "Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well."

Irvin, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joined the NFL Network as an analyst in 2009. He normally appears every Sunday morning on NFL Network's Emmy-nominated NFL GameDay Morning, along with Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta. The 56-year-old can also be seen on NFL Total Access and on-location coverage at events such as the Super Bowl and the Combine.

Irvin played for the Cowboys from 1988-1999 and was one of the best wide receivers during the 1990s. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times, selected to the All-Pro Team three times and led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships.