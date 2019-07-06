Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton Loses Arm After Horrific Car Accident

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton needed his arm amputated after a horrific car accident early Thursday morning. While his football career is over, his friends and family are happy he survived the crash. On Friday, he was no longer listed in critical condition.

On Thursday morning, Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed the 22-year-old needed his arm amputated after the accident.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Kawa tweeted. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time,” the Miami Dolphins tweeted Thursday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report obtained by the Florida Sun-Sentinel, Norton’s 2017 Ford F250 rolled over after it struck a concrete barrier. A grey 2015 Maserati was also involved in the crash. Its driver was not hurt.

The crash happened at about 1:18 a.m. on the Dolphin Expressway westbound ramp leading to the Palmetto Expressway.

Norton was driving with two passengers, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not serious.

Sources told the Sun-Sentinel Norton needed his left arm amputated in order for him to be removed from his truck. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for further treatment.

A family friend told the Miami Herald Norton was cut off before his truck flipped over. A source told the Sun-Sentinel on Friday that Norton’s condition was upgraded from critical to stable Thursday night.

“It’s sinking in … I’m just glad ma boi’s Alive,” Kawa wrote on social media late Thursday. “I could be helping to plan a funeral right now… Instead, praise God HES ALIVE AND WILL BE FINE … #prayersup4bignort.”

“The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning,” University of Miami coach Manny Diaz tweeted Thursday.

Norton attended Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida before playing college football at the University of Miami for three seasons. During his time at UM, he had 84 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Dolphins claimed Norton off the Panthers’ practice squad last year. He was expected to compete for a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.

