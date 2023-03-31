Megan Thee Stallion's First Pitch at Astros Opening Day Game Had Fans Buzzing

The Houston Astros, who are the defending World Series Champions, kicked off the 2023 season with a Grammy Award-winning artist. Megan Thee Stallion threw out the ceremonial first pitch during the Astros' season opener at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. According to MLB.com, the 28-year-old Houston native practiced beneath the stadium before coming on the field wearing a custom Astros jersey with a chain that had the words "Hot Girl" on it. Megan admitted to being scared but threw the baseball to Astros player David Hensley to get the game started.

Megan is not only in Houston for the Astros game. She is also in her hometown to perform at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Festival which will be her first concert of 2023. "It was a coincidence, but I'm so glad it worked out that way," Megan told ESPN of her return to the stage. "I haven't performed in Houston in a few years, so it's really special to come back home, reflect on my journey and perform in front of all the Hotties who have supported my career since the beginning. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without the city of Houston." Here's a look at fans reacting to Megan's first pitch.