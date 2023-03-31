Megan Thee Stallion's First Pitch at Astros Opening Day Game Had Fans Buzzing
The Houston Astros, who are the defending World Series Champions, kicked off the 2023 season with a Grammy Award-winning artist. Megan Thee Stallion threw out the ceremonial first pitch during the Astros' season opener at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. According to MLB.com, the 28-year-old Houston native practiced beneath the stadium before coming on the field wearing a custom Astros jersey with a chain that had the words "Hot Girl" on it. Megan admitted to being scared but threw the baseball to Astros player David Hensley to get the game started.
Megan is not only in Houston for the Astros game. She is also in her hometown to perform at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Festival which will be her first concert of 2023. "It was a coincidence, but I'm so glad it worked out that way," Megan told ESPN of her return to the stage. "I haven't performed in Houston in a few years, so it's really special to come back home, reflect on my journey and perform in front of all the Hotties who have supported my career since the beginning. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without the city of Houston." Here's a look at fans reacting to Megan's first pitch.
The Pitch
Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩
🍿: White Sox-Astros— ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN
One person asked: "Can someone get in the Hall of Fame off of one pitch?"
Another Look
Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch tonight in Houston 🤘⭐️ pic.twitter.com/LwbCv55A30— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2023
Another fan added: "She's so fine she makes me forget to hate the Astros."
Perfect Pitch
That’s a strike from Megan Thee Stallion in our book pic.twitter.com/NDawlGLwoc— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 30, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "This will be the only pitch of baseball I watch this season."
More Love
I don’t care what nobody says, Megan Thee Stallion did a fantastic job throwing out the first pitch for the Houston Astros. pic.twitter.com/kVqAubKrLh— V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) March 30, 2023
One person argued: "Don't lie I know you didn't look at that baseball once during this video."
Working Overtime
Social manager had to work overtime hiding the replies https://t.co/8x2mZqNbcp— Dom2K 🌊🏖 (@Dom_2k) March 31, 2023
One fan said: "Tory Lanez had all this and shot her… he's a hall of famer bad b— fumbler."
Saving Baseball
THIS is how you save baseball. https://t.co/y6JtGzJLp8— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 31, 2023
One person wrote: "I'm convinced the internet should just be this video forever."
David Hensley
David Hensley is an American hero. pic.twitter.com/TJxEzsNAlF— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) March 30, 2023
And this fan said: "Last year on Opening Day: David Hensley goes 1-for-3 for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a close loss to the Sacramento River Cats in front of 6,000 fans. This year on Opening Day: David Hensley catches first pitch from Megan Thee Stallion in front of sold-out Minute Maid Park."