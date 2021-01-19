McKayla Maroney Shares Scenic Mid-Hike Snap

Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney may not compete for gold medals anymore, but she is remaining very busy during her daily life. She has worked on new music, as well as fitness. She showed this recently with a photo on Instagram showing her mid-hike.

"Needed a hike," Maroney wrote in the caption of the photo. She showed herself standing in front of a picturesque background while wearing a shirt that says, "I'm so bad I'm good." The fans responded with a variety of comments, including some that said the former Olympian looks so happy. Others wondered if she was hiking in Topanga Canyon outside of Los Angeles, California.

Maroney has previously provided insight into major changes in her life through her Instagram account. She showed off her Christmas photo, her only one, which her family said made her "look uptight." Maroney didn't agree with this assessment, so she posted the photo on social media and sent the warmest wishes to her fans during the holiday season.

In addition to showing off her lone holiday photo, Maroney also revealed that she had moved into a new place. She explained that she had returned home following the death of her father, but she needed a change. She had been dealing with some extra stress and wanted to focus on how she reacts.

"I have so much good in my life, but I’ve been pretty stressed out lately," Maroney explained in the caption. "In times of chaos I think it’s a really good opportunity to practice how you react. Choosing peace, silencing your mind, and letting go of what you can’t control, and being realistic, and honest about what you can control."