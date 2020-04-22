McKayla Maroney Just Released a Song Called 'Covid Lockdown'

✖

Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney transitioned from her athletic career to one in which she creates music. She released her first single, "Wake Up Call," in March 2020 and has now unveiled another. Maroney wrote and recorded a song about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which she released on Friday.

She announced the new song, "Covid Lockdown" featuring JIG LeFrost, with posts on Instagram and Twitter. Maroney originally wrote the tune as a joke, but quickly realized that it could help others during their time in self-quarantine. The song makes her laugh and is hoping that it will do the same for others. The fans responded by proclaiming that the song was "fire."

"new music in bio. [to be honest] i wrote covid lockdown as a joke, but everytime i listen to it, it makes me laugh, and i think we could all use a laugh right now ... i love u guys [so much]!! wish i had words to make things better. hopefully music helps a little," Maroney wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The former Olympic gymnast is not the only musician that has been writing songs to make others smile during the coronavirus pandemic. Country singer Tim Montana partnered with Black Rifle Coffee Company's Mat Best to create a song called "Quarantine." This anthem, which was written in two hours, discusses waving at the neighbors while social distancing and "drinking whiskey like vaccine." There is also a moment where Best thanks all of the medical personnel that have been fighting the virus in recent weeks.

In order to make the video more memorable and entertaining, Best and Montana reached out to their friends for videos of them lip-syncing along with the words. A massive list of personalities responded, including UFC fighter Randy Couture, X Games star Travis Pastrana, Navy Cross recipient Marcus Luttrell and veteran-actor Jamie Kaler. Even Charlie Sheen made an appearance to drink an unidentified liquid out of a Lysol container.

With artists sequestered in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible that more songs about quarantine will be released in the coming weeks. These musicians have plenty of time to write, and many have their own recording studios in their homes. This ample time at home will provide opportunities for countless new songs.