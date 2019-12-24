Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares ‘Santa Is Coming’ in Festive Christmas Photos of Family in PJs

Christmas Eve has arrived, and Kelly Stafford is overjoyed to be with her family celebrating the holiday. After undergoing life-saving surgery to remove a brain tumor earlier this year, Stafford has been taking every day as a gift. She showed this with a recent photo on Instagram to celebrate the holiday season.

On Monday, Stafford posted a photo of her with husband Matthew and their three children. The happy family was dressed in holiday pajamas and was shown sitting in front of the Christmas tree. To cap off the picture, there was a mailbox in the background that read “letters to Santa.”

“The night before the night before,” Stafford wrote in the caption on Instagram with the hashtag, “Santa is coming.” She added a second photo that showed her and Matthew reading The Night Before Christmas to their children.

Stafford has been in a festive mood this season, to the point that she has even posted old photos from her childhood in which she was sitting on Santa’s lap. She and Matthew also took their children to see the light display at the Detroit Zoo to celebrate the holiday season.

The reason for the mood could be attributed to her being back with the family after undergoing a 12-hour brain surgery in April. The doctors discovered the brain tumor after Stafford dealt with a bout of vertigo that resulted in her heading to the emergency room.

The procedure, which Stafford described as terrifying, was a success, and she has been spending the past few months re-learning how to walk, box, and do everyday procedures. She has been successful thus far and being able to celebrate the holiday season with her family is just the latest example of her recovery.

Matthew, on the other hand, is enjoying extra time with his family amid a difficult NFL season. The former first overall pick started the year with a 3-4-1 record while throwing for 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He was on pace for a career-best season, but a fractured back resulted in him being placed on Injured Reserve. The Lions have not won a game since he left the starting lineup.

The season has not progressed how the quarterback expected, but he has found solace in enjoying the holidays with his children and his now-healthy wife. The photos posted on Stafford’s Instagram are evidence of this fact.

