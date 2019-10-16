Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly’s Aaron Rodgers Post Is Stirring All Kinds of Reactions

Monday night, the Detroit Lions lost a close game to the Green Bay Packers in controversial fashion. The belief by many fans of the Michigan-based team, as well as many around the country, was that the referees were to blame. Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared this assessment with a pointed post on Instagram, and now she is receiving considerable flak from Facebook users.

After the post went viral, many football fans responded to the post to explain why, in their opinion, Kelly should let this loss go. There were many that simply resorted to talking about how the referees are to blame for multiple bad games and that the Lions shouldn’t be considered special. Although the majority of these responses were made by Packers fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ok. All right already! Enough!!! While I agree these ref calls were INCORRECT you can’t go back to change the outcome! Do all of you remember the bogus calls the Packers have received in many games! Including some pass interference calls that were NOT made against Detroit! So let’s move on people! While I want my team to win too (and that would be the Packers) life goes on win or lose,” one user responded.

Referees aside, there were many other FB users that simply took the opportunity to throw shade at Kelly’s husband, Matthew. The overwhelming majority pointed out that the Lions settled for field goals instead of touchdowns during the game, which was a common argument made on social media. In the minds of many, this inability to put touchdowns on the board instead of field goals was the culprit in this loss, instead of the controversial calls by the referees.

“What Kelly is also forgetting is that if all the times Prater had to go out for field goals were actually 7 point touchdowns by her husband the game wouldn’t have been close enough for the refs to ‘blow.’ Unfortunately, your husband just isn’t that stellar of a quarterback,” another user wrote.

Since being taken first overall in the 2009 NFL draft, Stafford has been the quarterback for the Lions and has led them to a record of 68-80-1. In his career, Stafford has taken the Lions to the playoffs three separate times and has lost in the Wild Card round each time. He currently holds an NFL record for the most fourth-quarter comeback victories in a season (8), which he set during the 2016 season.

While Stafford has found statistical success during his tenure with the Lions, that certainly did not change the opinion of those in the comments section. They simply wanted Kelly to stop talking about the game and think about future opponents. Although they voiced these opinions in decidedly less polite ways.