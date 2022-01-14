Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Has Strong Message for Rams Fans Ahead of Playoff Game

Kelly Stafford has a message for Los Angeles Rams fans ahead of the playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals. The wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went to Instagram this week, to post a clip from her podcast talking about how there were more 49ers fans than Rams fans at the team’s final game of the season. The game was played at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams.

“My plea,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “Please don’t sell you (sic) tickets to Arizona fans.” And in the clip, which is from the podcast The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, she said: “I’m not going to lie, I’ve never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game. And we came from Detroit and there was a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild. Matthew was on a silent count, and for those of you who don’t know what that is, he can’t, when he hikes the ball, it’s either a loud count when you can hear him, and that’s what quarterbacks are usually on when they’re at home. Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who is the opposing quarterback. It was crazy, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

The Rams are back in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, but the is the first time Matthew Stafford has played in the postseason since 2016 and has yet to win a playoff game. After spending his first 11 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was traded to the Rams last offseason and led the team to a 12-5 record and NFC West title. In 17 games this season, Stafford completed 67.2% of his passes with 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with a 102.9 passer rating.

“Every time I step on the field I’m proving myself, whether it’s a preseason game or a regular-season game, practice, a playoff game,” Stafford said, per ESPN. “I want to go out there and play well. This is just another opportunity to do that.”

“I love the competitiveness, the way we win that division, win 12 games with him, the standards that he has for himself,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “One of the best things I love the most about this guy is the first thing he’s going to do is take extreme ownership and accountability for the things he can do better. I think there’s an occupational hazard with some of the turnovers as a competitor.”