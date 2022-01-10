NFL 2021 Playoffs: The 14 Teams Who Qualified for Postseason Play

The NFL playoffs are here. The regular season ended on Sunday at it was a wild one, to say the least as multiple teams were eliminated from playoff contention. It ended on Sunday night with the Oakland Raiders beating the Los Angeles Chargers in a win or go-home battle. But the interesting thing is if the game ended in a tie, both teams would be taking part in the playoffs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be eliminated. And it came close to a tie as the Raiders kicked a game-winning field goal with just seconds left in overtime.

“I’m pretty even keel. I think personality-wise, that’s kind of me and the experiences helped for sure of getting more and more of these,” Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson said, per the team’s official website. “For me, it’s just doing the same thing whether I’m in practice – any other kick in that game was just as important. The first four was just as important as that last one. … It’s definitely something I’ve tried to get a little more used to. “That’s what makes it so fun though, especially as a kicker. Not that our job gets boring, but the butterflies, the adrenaline, those big kicks – that’s what makes it exciting.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a look at the 14 NFL teams who have qualified for the playoffs this year.

No. 1 Seeds

AFC: Tennesee Titans (12-5)

NFC: Green Bay Packers (13-4)

The Titans have played consistent football despite not having Derrick Henry for half the season. The Packers are arguably the best team in the league, and Aaron Rodgers could win the MVP award.

No. 2 Seeds

AFC: Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccanneers (13-4)

After a slow start, the Chiefs are on track to reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. The Buccanneers, who are the defending champions, have been strong all season, and Tom Brady has put together an MVP-type year.

No. 3 Seeds





AFC: Buffalo Bills (11-6)

NFC: Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

The Bills are looking to take the next step after reaching the AFC Championship game last year. The Cowboys are back in the playoffs and have all the tools to win their first Super Bowl in 25 years.

No. 4 Seeds





AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

NFC: Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

The Bengals return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Rams are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.

No. 5 Seeds

AFC: Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

NFC: Arizona Cardinals (11-6)

The Raiders are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and did with an interim head coach. The Cardinals are looking to get back on track after winning their first seven games of the season.

No. 6 Seeds





AFC: New England Patriots (10-7)

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

For the Patriots, this will be the first time since 1998 that they will play in the postseason without Tom Brady as their starting QB. The 49ers are back in the playoffs are looking to have the same success they did in 2019 when they reached the Super Bowl.

No. 7 Seeds

AFC: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

This could be the last time the Steelers play in the postseason with Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback. The Eagles made the postseason with a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and a new starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts.