Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Blasts NFL for False Positive COVID-19 Test, Says Family Was Harassed

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list after receiving a false-positive test. As a result of this, his wife, Kelly Stafford, blames the NFL for making their life a "nightmare." In an Instagram post, Kelly Stafford called out the NFL for how her family has been treated since Matthew Stafford was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"The past four days have been somewhat of a nightmare," Kelly wrote. She went to say the thought was Matthew tested positive for COVID. They were "all tested the day after" and everyone, including Matthew, tested negative. Kelly then wrote they were made aware of the false positives when Matthew tested negative the second time. She went on to talk about being harassed while out in public.

"Even after we knew it was false positive, out school told us they were not allowed back," Kelly stated. "I was told approached in a grocery store and told I was 'endangering others,' my kids were harrassed and kicked off the playground." Kelly then said she blames the NFL for "not holding themselves accountable." She then stated the league should be "absolutely positive a person has COVID before releasing that to the world." In the caption of the post, Kelly had a message for those who have seen her after reading the post.

"I would also like people to know... if you saw me out and about after this, it was because we already knew it was a false positive," Kelly wrote. "We would never chance endangering anyone with this virus. If we have learned anything in the past two years, it's that we know the value of health and the health of others." Before Kelly went to Instagram, the Lions released a statement on the situation of Matthew Stafford's false-positive test.

"His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive," the Lions said. The next three tests were all negative. To be clear, Matthew does not have COVID-19 and never had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative." As of Wednesday morning, Matthew has not commented on his COVID-19 tests. Lions fans are happy to have him back as he's looking to bounce back from a 2019 season where he missed half of the year with a back injury.