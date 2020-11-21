Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Apologizes After Calling Michigan 'Dictatorship' Over COVID-19 Restrictions

✖

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, has responded to criticism following a video on her Instagram Stories. She previously called Michigan a "dictatorship" while discussing new COVID-19 restrictions. Social medial users made many comments about her and her large home. Stafford responded by apologizing for her comments.

"[I] should never have used the word 'dictatorship,'" Stafford wrote Thursday on Instagram. "i got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. i don't know the answer and i won't pretend to. i care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this.. and also the medical staff who care for them. and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it.

"so i'm sorry. i let my emotions get the best of me," she continued. "i love michigan and the people here.. don't get that twisted in this This place was my rock during my tough times. and i wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case."

In addition to the photo on Instagram, Stafford also apologized in her Stories. She said that she was caught up "in the heat of the moment" and that she has a friend about to lose a business. Stafford said that it "just kills" her to see people suffering from the financial burdens of losing their businesses, as well as getting sick.

According to CNN, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state would begin a three-week period of pausing indoor group activities and other social activities. Michigan reported 7,592 new cases on Thursday and 134 new deaths. These numbers increased the respective totals to 285,398 and 8,324.

Stafford responded to the new restrictions by saying that shutting down small businesses is not the answer. She said that she "understands that there is a pandemic" and that it is very scary. She also called for at-risk people to remain at home until there is a vaccine. However, Stafford also commented that "once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left."

"It’s not that I don’t feel for people that have COVID or the hospitals," Stafford added. "I do. But this is my opinion. I do not feel like — I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do. I live once. Again, this is my opinion. You have yours, everyone has their own, and we chalk it up to that."