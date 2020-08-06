Matthew Stafford Fans Sound off on Wife Kelly's Message Blasting the NFL Over False Positive COVID-19 Test

Kelly Stafford is not happy with the NFL after what her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, endured. In an announcement earlier this week, star QB Matthew was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which meant he either tested positive for the virus or he came in contact with someone who has the virus. However, Matthew was taken off the list as the team revealed it was a False Positive test. That didn't sit well with Stafford, which led to her blasting the NFL.

"Even after we knew it was false positive, out school told us they were not allowed back," Stafford stated. "I was told approached in a grocery store and told I was 'endangering others,' my kids were harassed and kicked off the playground."

Stafford went not to say how she blames the NFL for "not holding themselves accountable." She then noted the league should be "absolutely positive a person has COVID before releasing that to the world." Matthew was tested negative twice before the false-positive test. The next three tests were negative, which led to him returning to the team. However, Stafford's comments sparked an interesting debate on social media.