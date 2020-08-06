Matthew Stafford Fans Sound off on Wife Kelly's Message Blasting the NFL Over False Positive COVID-19 Test
Kelly Stafford is not happy with the NFL after what her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, endured. In an announcement earlier this week, star QB Matthew was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which meant he either tested positive for the virus or he came in contact with someone who has the virus. However, Matthew was taken off the list as the team revealed it was a False Positive test. That didn't sit well with Stafford, which led to her blasting the NFL.
"Even after we knew it was false positive, out school told us they were not allowed back," Stafford stated. "I was told approached in a grocery store and told I was 'endangering others,' my kids were harassed and kicked off the playground."
Stafford went not to say how she blames the NFL for "not holding themselves accountable." She then noted the league should be "absolutely positive a person has COVID before releasing that to the world." Matthew was tested negative twice before the false-positive test. The next three tests were negative, which led to him returning to the team. However, Stafford's comments sparked an interesting debate on social media.
Lol y’all literally would not survive being black for one day 😭😭😭😭— Raveon Hoston (@SuperStarRayy) August 4, 2020
To be fair, and I may be ignorant with this, but they did not state he had a positive test. Just the fact that he was on the COVID-list. They’re allowed to say who is on and off that list, not the results of the tests.— Clayton Bauder (@claytonbauder) August 5, 2020
One person on Instagram wrote: "The season should be canceled! The NFL is not prepared! Sorry you and your family are going through this."
Kelly? Sounds more like Karen.— Fox Mulder (@wAHwAHwEEHwAH) August 4, 2020
Yeah because of COVID they shouldn’t be allowed to have a life— Levi Crowl (@Levi_Crowl) August 4, 2020
Another person wrote: "As someone who has had the virus, you get treated absolutely different and I'm so sorry to hear that. Glad all is well with the Stafford family."
She sounds extremely out of touch and not aware of how good her situation was/is. This woman had the means to have grocery delivered, a home with a yard and every comfort and world class health insurance where she could have arranged for testing herself. What’s her deal?!— Sam (@TheCocoa01) August 5, 2020
The point is they don’t 😂— LUUUUUUKE (@xDenzelMcFlurry) August 4, 2020
One person wrote: "It was never released to the world that he was positive. Seems to me that the reactions you experienced were completely reasonable. Save room for the real victims."
HIPPA and the NFL....... loopholed and special allowances. By true HIPPA, injury reports in the NFL should be outlawed.— lakeswimmer (@lakeswimmer2) August 4, 2020
He had five tests. She was out and about after they had been fully cleared.— Hungry Gardener (@BohemianEden) August 4, 2020
One fan added: "I love the way you speak out. Keep the honesty coming!!"
Really ? Complaining that he got tested again & again & again ? Must be nice to have the luxury of multiple tests. Just think, us reg folks have to wait days for a result !!! !! Your privilege is boundless !!— Arghtoday2 (@arghtoday2) August 5, 2020
I’m pretty sure his wife can afford paying for people to shop for her, and bring it to their $30 million mansion— Chris Henderson (@SoxSphere_CWH) August 5, 2020
"Those tests are terrible. I'm sorry your fam has gone through that... what a nightmare," another person wrote.
So wait. Her complaint was that her kids had to practice social distancing during a pandemic? Oh ffs. Look I get the whole releasing shit but did he not sign up for that shit with the nfl. It sucks...— newlife0104 (@newlife0104) August 4, 2020
Welcome to covid America— JS (@Jxn2333) August 5, 2020
"You should probably delete this," one person said to Kely on Instagram.
Wow, another family’s life ruined because of Covid-19. Praying for the Staffords during this difficult time. 🤔— James Moran (@Jiggs44) August 5, 2020
this is just messed up— Trevor Brunett (@TrevorBrunett2) August 5, 2020
Another Instagram user added: "Ugh. I'm so sorry, as soon as I saw that released I wondered what major impact it would have on y'all. The Covid shaming needs to stop, too. It's just all getting ridiculous."