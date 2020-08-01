Detroit Lions Place Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 List, and Fans Are Worried
The Detroit Lions stunned NFL fans on Saturday afternoon. The team placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. This means that the former first overall pick either tested positive or went into quarantine after being in close contact with an infected person. This does not imply Stafford will miss the upcoming season. He will have to receive negative test results to rejoin his teammates for training camp.
When NFL fans saw this news, they responded in a wide variety of ways. Some thought that this meant Stafford had opted out. Others, however, understood what this means and expressed concern. They had previously expressed hope for a winning season in Detroit, and they were worried that this positive coronavirus test would derail those plans. Some NFL fans looked at the situation from a broader scope and proclaimed that this means that football won't happen.
Well he is rising up the charts in my fantasy league! I want all players that already have or had covid prior to the start of the season!— Razin Ulmer (@razinbran) August 1, 2020
He did not opt out. This is a COVID list for player that have been exposed or have it. He will play this season as long as he gets a negative test. Or gets Over COVID. This is not an opt out— Brandon〽️🔥🦁 (@volticxx) August 1, 2020
Oh my gosh this is so shocking. Another "positive". How many athletes have to die before we realize another lockdown is necessary— joshua michael christian (@_justjoshinya) August 1, 2020
Y’all need to chill season doesn’t start for a month he will have time to get healthy as everyone else he didn’t opt out, he either had COVID or was near or with someone that tested positive— 𝓞𝓴𝓾𝓭𝓪𝓱 𝓢𝓩𝓝 💙 (@detlions_2) August 1, 2020
damn there goes our super bowl ring :/— MMG (@PapaMeagzz) August 1, 2020
If asymptomatic or minimal symptoms, Stafford will be back before pads are put on. And in theory, @Lions won't lose him to COVID again this season.— David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 1, 2020
Cancel the season— Dontdropsoap 🙄🌎☄️💕 (@dontdropsoap_22) August 1, 2020
Damn, life needs to give this family a break. Hoping his wife and kids are ok as well.— Trishelle (@TrishelleC) August 1, 2020
Darn you 2020....usually it’s 4 or 5 games in before my “this is the Lions’ year” hopes are dashed!— Michigan Jeanmarie (@michiganjean) August 1, 2020
Just a matter of time before someone dies or is maimed for life.
And it won't be just one.
Here's the real question: How many will be necessary before folks no longer have the stomach for these obscene Pandemic Leagues?— jœy (@FalconsFans_CHI) August 1, 2020
Probably a good thing for him & the Lions. Get it over with pre-season so it’s not an issue during it.— Alex Llewellyn (@allewel2) August 1, 2020
Imagine a world class athlete dying from COVID because we demanded they dance for our entertainment during a global viral pandemic.— Ihza Mhaskova 🏳️🌈 ☭ (@Fishmonger_Ihza) August 1, 2020
He is so unlucky. Always something w him— Jinkz (@Cleveland_Lover) August 1, 2020
This may seem like bad news, but if the season still happens, it’s better to get it now than later. Big IF tho.— bpage-182 🗯 (@BPage15) August 1, 2020