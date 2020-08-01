Detroit Lions Place Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 List, and Fans Are Worried

The Detroit Lions stunned NFL fans on Saturday afternoon. The team placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. This means that the former first overall pick either tested positive or went into quarantine after being in close contact with an infected person. This does not imply Stafford will miss the upcoming season. He will have to receive negative test results to rejoin his teammates for training camp.

When NFL fans saw this news, they responded in a wide variety of ways. Some thought that this meant Stafford had opted out. Others, however, understood what this means and expressed concern. They had previously expressed hope for a winning season in Detroit, and they were worried that this positive coronavirus test would derail those plans. Some NFL fans looked at the situation from a broader scope and proclaimed that this means that football won't happen.