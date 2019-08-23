Matthew McConaughey Becomes Part Owner of MLS Team

Matthew McConaughey has entered the world of professional soccer. On Friday, the MLS team, Austin FC, announced they have expanded their ownership group and they named the movie star as a part-owner. McConaughey is from the Austin, Texas area and he is all-in when it comes to helping the team grow.

“Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin. The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multi-cultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future,” McConaughey said in a statement.

Per the Houston Chronicle, McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, moved back to Austin from Los Angeles eight years ago. The Dallas Buyers Club actor joins fellow Austin natives Eddie Margain, Marius Haas and Bryan Sheffield.

“It is my privilege to welcome my new partners to Austin FC,” Anthony Precourt, majority partner and CEO of Austin FC and Two Oak Ventures, said. “This group knows and loves the city of Austin and the beautiful game. I can’t think of anyone better to help us realize our ambitions as a soccer club for this entire community.”

“It’s been so fun to bring together this group of friends to invest in an amazing organization that will impact so many of our fellow Austinites,” Margain said who will be appointed Alternate Governor of Austin FC within Major League Soccer‘s Board of Governors. “Austin FC is going to bring the best of professional soccer to our city, and

my hope is that we inspire more Austin kids to play and enjoy this beautiful sport.”

McConaughey rose to fame in the early ’90s when he starred in the cult classic Dazed and Confused. From there, the Austin native had his first lead role in the 1996 film A Time to Kill. He has also been featured in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, We Are Marshall and he won an Academy Award for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. This year, McConaughey is featured in Serenity and The Beach Bum.

Austin FC is hoping to feed off of McConaughey’s success. The city was awarded the franchise in January and they will start playing in 2021 at a brand-new stadium.