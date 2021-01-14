Matthew McConaughey Hints at Plans to Join WWE

✖

Matthew McConaughey could be making an appearance on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown very soon. The 51-year-old actor recently spoke to Maria Menounos on the latest episode of her podcast Better Together. He teased the idea of joining WWE.

"I'll say not too much 'cause as you know, can't say too much about these things," he said, as reported by PEOPLE. "But it is something that interests me." McConaughey is a big WWE fan as he was seen in the virtual audience of the WWE ThunderDome in October. It was WWE Champion Drew McIntyre that pointed him out to the WWE Universe. McConaughey also talked about how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told him about his time in WWE.

The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, 'Oh I just hooked him,' " McConaughey said. Along with McConaughey being a fan of WWE, his three kids, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8, are big fans of pro wrestling.

"I love the suspension and disbelief, 'cause my kids and I watch it," he stated. "And they're starting to get that when they go, 'Oh this is fake.' I'm going, 'What are you talking about? No way!' Because I won't give them the wink yet, but they're starting to get that in there, there's a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, 'this isn't fake, it's real!' "

Having the Oscar winner join WWE would be big for the company. However, with no fans allowed to attend live events, McConaughey joining WWE may not happen in the very near future. The most likely time McConaughey could make an appearance in WWE is in March as WrestleMania 37 takes place on Sunday, March 28. Originally, WrestleMania 37 was going to be held in Los Angeles. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been moved to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

If McConaughey joins WWE, he will be in the running to be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. The 10 celebrities who are in the WWE Hall of Fame are Pete Rose, William "The Refrigerator" Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Snoop Dogg and Kid Rock.