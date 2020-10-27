WWE: Matthew McConaughey and His Sons Appear in ThunderDome on 'Raw'

✖

Matthew McConaughey made a special appearance on Monday Night Raw this week. The True Detective star was seen with the virtual fans in the WWE ThunderDome, and his sons were with him. WWE Superstar Drew Mcintyre noticed McConaughey and his sons watching him in action and pointed them out after his win against The Miz.

McConaughey has been making the media rounds lately as he's promoting his new book Greenlights, which is available now. In the book, McConaughey reveals some very private details about his life, which he has never shared before. One of the stories she shares has to do with an incident he had when he was a teenager.

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," he said. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case." He later stated he was "molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van." When talking to reporters about the book, McConaughey talked about how he came up with the title.

"I noticed many red lights and yellow lights that I had in my life earlier, that with time turned green. With time I saw, even hard, tragic things — I noticed they are things that can work for everyone. The death of a loved one, it's a red light — for me, my father moving on was a big red light — but then I've noticed when I looked in my journals how much ... things he taught me kept him alive by what I learned from him and the man I try to be daily. That's a green light of his moving on."

It's no surprise to see McConaughey at a WWE event as he's a big sports fan. Last year, the 50-year old actor became a part-owner of the MLS team, Austin FC, and the team will start competing next year. "Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin. The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multi-cultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future," McConaughey said in a statement.