Matt Ryan Teases NFL Return After Landing CBS Sports Job

Matt Ryan will be working for CBS Sports as an NFL analyst this fall. However, since he's not officially retiring from the league, it's possible the former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback could be back on the field soon. Ryan recently appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and was asked what would it take for him to join a team.

"I don't know," Ryan said, per NFL.com. "This situation, all the stars would have to [align]. I've just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I've played, to just not shut any doors. That's really the decision behind that. ... I'm excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what's going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, and so we'll see what happens."

Ryan was with the Falcons for 14 seasons before he was traded to the Colts last year. During his time in Atlanta, Ryan became one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, earning four Pro Bowl bids, a first-team All-Pro selection and the NFL MVP award in 2016. In his one season with the Colts, Ryan had one of the worst seasons of his career, throwing for a career-low 14 touchdowns.

Ryan can't officially announce his retirement since he gets $12 million in guaranteed money from the Colts after cutting him. But even if he doesn't play again, the 38-year-old will still be close to the league as he will spend time in the booth and the CBS studio during the season.

"I had the opportunity after the season to go up and get in the studio with the crew on NFL Today, and I had a blast doing it," he said. "I really did. I enjoyed being up there with those guys, getting to talk ball beforehand, talk through the show, get on-air, and talk a little bit. I really enjoyed that aspect of it. The opportunity they presented me with for next season — where it's a combination of doing some things and getting in the studio and doing some work there, just to really get a feel for how all of this operates and to learn from so many of the professionals that they have there — it seemed like a good fit, and I'm excited about that."