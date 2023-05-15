Super Bowl Quarterback to Become NFL Analyst on CBS

One of the best quarterbacks in NFL history is joining the Paramount family. On Monday, CBS Sports announced that Matt Ryan has joined the network as an NFL analyst. The former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback will work as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS platforms. Ryan will call select NFL on CBS games and appear on shows such as The Other Pregame Show, NFL Monday QB, CBS Sports HQ and The NFL Today.

"As one of the NFL's marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we're thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts," Harold Bryant, CBS Sports executive producer and executive vice president of production, said in a statement. "He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage."

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. – this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

"It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports," Ryan said. "I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry."

Ryan, 37, played for the Colts last season after spending 14 seasons with the Falcons. In his one season with the Colts, Ryan threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games. He joined the team after the Falcons traded him before the 2022 season.

In 2008, Ryan was selected No. 3 overall by the Falcons in the NFL Draft. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,440 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 87.7 passer rating and leading the Falcons to an 11-5 record. He would continue to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league but had a breakout season in 2016 when he threw for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 117.1 passer rating and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance. Ryan's work during the 2016 season led to him being named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP. In his career, Ryan has thrown for 62,792 yards, 381 touchdowns and has posted a 124-109-1 record.