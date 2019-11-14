Massive Brawl Breaks out at Gym in England, Attackers Banned for Life

A massive brawl broke out at a gym in England where two people were hurt according to The Sun. The incident took place at the Ab Salute Gym in Brentwood, in Essex and two videos filmed by gymgoers revealed how dangerous the brawl was. In one video a man is seen hitting another man with a horizontal bar while on the ground. In another video, a man is seen kicking another man and hitting him with a metal bar.

The videos of the fight led to several interesting comments from Twitter users. One person wrote, “I just died laughing and could hear the shovel impact in my head an absolute classic.” Another person wrote, “Your in gym training muscles…. but you use the equipment as weapons.” Another fan wrote, “Lmao I would never fight in a gym, too many weights. Ppl crazy lol catch me outside.”

so man are fighting in the gym now 🥴 wow pic.twitter.com/IIa7O1BWUz — Élls (@ellenew3) November 13, 2019

The fight happened on Nov. 7 but the videos surfaced on Thursday. Ab Salute Gym released a statement about the fight on their Facebook page and announced the men responsible for the fight have been banned.

“This was an isolated incident which has never happened in any of our 5 establishments in the 10 years we have been open. We do not condone violence in any of our gyms and take this very seriously. The police are aware and appropriate action is being taken. The individuals concerned have been banned from our gyms for life,” the statement read.

“We do our very best to safeguard all members of the public and our staff across all gyms. We are deeply sorry to anyone who witnessed this incident or has been affected by it. We are aware that videos are going around on social media and would be very thankful if these videos could be removed.”

The two individuals who were injured were a 17-year old boy and a 27-year old man. Police have been investigating and confirmed the injuries to the gym attendees.

“We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 12:25 pm on Thursday, November 7 with reports of a fight at Ab Salute Gym in Hubert Road, Brentwood,” a spokesperson from Essex police told The Sun. “A 17-year-old boy suffered bruising and cuts and a 27-year-old man suffered a cut above his eye.”