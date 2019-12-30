Marvin Jones’ Infant Son Marlo Appeared in Lions WR’s Family Christmas Video Just Days Before His Death

The death of Marvin Jones’ son Marlo shocked fans when it was revealed on Saturday, especially due to the infant appearing in a video on the NFL player’s profile just days before. While it was unclear when the video was recorded, it was shared on Wednesday to mark Christmas Day. In the video, Jones and his wife Jazmyn were shown sitting on a couch. The couple’s five children, including Marlo, were shown sitting around them.

The family was all wearing matching Christmas pajamas with the phrase “Merry Christmas” on them with an accompanying reindeer antler and Christmas light design. In the short clip, the group said “Merry Christmas” in unison.

Marlo’s death occurred on Friday, according to Jones’ announcement. The cause of death was not revealed in the Detroit Lions wide receiver’s post, which featured an image of Marlo smiling.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) [smiley face emoji].

“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

The Lions also issued a brief statement on Twitter, offering the support for the Jones family and asking the public to offer them privacy.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the statement read. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.

“On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

Photo Credit: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images