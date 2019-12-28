Marshawn Lynch Only Had 1 Thing to Say During His Seahawks Return Press Conference

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks and the team is hoping he can help them return to the Super Bowl. When he was introduced to the media, the former Pro Bowl running back was back to his old ways. Reporters were hoping to ask Lynch a few questions about his return to Seattle. Instead, Lynch released a simple statement and walked out of the press conference.

Lynch was not angry with the media, but it was clear he wanted to make one statement and leave which led to a number of fans having interesting reactions on Twitter.

“I’m wishing everyone a merry new year on the 1st,” wrote one fan.

“Yup. The man is there to do a job. Love it,” another wrote. “Baker should be taking notes.”

“#MarshawnLynchTheory Americans will soon forget #Christmas and create ‘Happy Merry New Year’ which last a consecutive 7 days 25-31,”another fan added.

Marshawn Lynch didn’t answer any questions. He had one message: “Happy holidays. Merry New Year. Y’all have a great day. It’s a great feeling to be back. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/NqYT5LlJfI — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) December 25, 2019

“He has amazing intellect so interesting and well-spoken a very large vocabulary someone the Millennials should definitely look up to and follow he really goes out of his way to express his feelings,” another fan stated.

Lynch might not have a lot to say about his return, but head coach Pete Carroll recently revealed how the Seahawks were able to bring him back.

“Really it had been a situation where (general manager, John Schneider) had been monitoring as he does every position for what could happen and what could come up,” Carroll told KIRO 97.3 FM’s Dori Monson on the weekly Pete Carroll Show, “In this case, there had been come conversations in the weeks before, as a matter of fact, even before the season started, that Marshawn might be interested in coming back and playing, but that was just conversation. But John has those conversations with every position with guys all over the league.”

Lynch, 33, was a member of the Seahawks from 2010-2015. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and he was also a member of the Oakland Raiders from 2017-2018. In his career, Lynch has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and he was named to the All-Pro Team in 2012 and 2014. In 2013, he helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl, rushing for 1,257 yards and 12 touchdowns.