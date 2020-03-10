Former Georgia Coach Mark Richt Wears Georgia Tech Gear and Bulldogs Fans Lose It

Mark Richt is considered one of the top coaches in Georgia Bulldogs history. However, it looks like Richt is now part of the Georgia Tech family. The two-time SEC champion went to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a photo of him in a Georgia Tech jacket. He was also seen hanging out with Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins at a Waffle House in Atlanta.

When UGA fans saw this, they let Richt know the photo is unacceptable.

The reason Richt was wearing Georgia Tech gear was the fact he was in town to cover the team as he’s an analyst for the ACC Network. Richt may have respect for the Yellow Jackets, but the Bulldogs will always be No. 1 to him.

I can’t unsee that coach. — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) March 10, 2020

I am shaking with rage, Coach. And this is coming from a youth football coaching legend, not some random clown — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) March 10, 2020

I get it, coach… good way to avoid close contact with ppl as an added precaution for the Coronavirus! 😉🤣🙄😆😂🤣#DGD

♥️🖤♥️🖤♥️ — Megaritaville (@megaritaville2) March 10, 2020

Richt coached UGA from 2001-2015, and he led the team to five SEC Eastern Division championships, two SEC Championships and he was named SEC Coach of the Year twice. Richt then moved on to be the head coach at Miami in 2016, and he won the ACC Coastal Division in 2017. He retired from the coaching after the 2018 season.

“The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer,” Richt said in a statement who played football at Miami. “This was my decision.

“The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.”