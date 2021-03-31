Mark Phillips Predicts LeBron James' Reaction to Nets Adding LaMarcus Aldridge in Hilarious Fashion

✖

Mark Phillips has a pretty good idea how LeBron James reacted when he heard the news of LaMarcus Aldridge joining the Brooklyn Nets. The YouTube star recently posted a video of him pretending to be James. As he's stretching, James hears about Aldridge joining the Nets, which causes him to lose his mind.

During the video, James calls NBA commissioner Adam Silver and asks how can one team have so many all-stars while then pointing out, "This ain't the All-Star Game!" Silver replies, "I don't know what you want me to say," which then led to James saying that it's "cheating." The video has been viewed over 1.5 million times and received over 7,000 comments on YouTube. James has not reacted to the video but knows all about Phillips. In January, James saw Phillips' video of him predicting his reaction to James Harden joining the Nets. The four-time NBA Champion retweeted the photo and posted several laughing emojis.

The Nets have put together a strong team over the course of the season. Before the start of the year, the team had two superstars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. And over the past few months, the Nets have added Harden and Aldridge to make a run at the NBA Finals. Shortly after agreeing to a deal with the Nets, Aldridge talked about his role on the team.

IM 36!!!!! IM 36!!!! STOP THROWING THE BALL 😡😡😡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/KkU32nQVKU — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2021

"I'm not here to be an All-Star," Aldridge said per ESPN. "That's not what I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to bring the value, try to bring the things I'm good at and trying to help this team win. I'm not worried about being an All-Star anymore." He also said: "I mean, if you could start, you're always going to start. I think anyone that's competitive will say, yeah, they want that and they're going to fight for that, so I'm definitely trying to do my job and hopefully I get it." The Nets also have Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, making them one of the more star-studded teams in the NBA. Currently, the Nets are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia 76ers.