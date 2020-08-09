Mark Cuban Tells Politicians to 'Shut up and Pass a Stimulus Plan' Instead of Trashing NBA

✖

With the NBA returning to action in the Orlando bubble, politics have become a talking point on social media. Viewers and politicians alike have weighed in on the Black Lives Matter t-shirts, as well as the players kneeling during the national anthem. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has also voiced his thoughts on the matter, delivering a message for fans critical of the sport.

Cuban responded to a Twitter user on Saturday, retweeting a message about how the "NBA is garbage" due to the BLM messages. Cuban did not appear to appreciate this message and he expressed his opinion about those constantly talking about the NBA. The Mavericks owner specifically mentioned the politicians and said that they needed to focus on the Stimulus Plan. He did not hold back while delivering this opinion.

"I haven't seen @NBA players talk about politicians since the restart. I've seen a lot of politicians and 'pundits ' talk about the @NBA. If you don't want to see sports & politics mixed, tell your politicians to SHUT UP AND PASS A STIMULUS PLAN and turn off Cable News," Cuban tweeted on Saturday. His comments prompted a number of responses as fans and critics alike weighed in.

"The NBA players are wearing shirts promoting a Marxist front group disguised as a civil rights organization, Mr Cuban. So it's no wonder so many people are talking about it. Sad what professional sports have become," author Mark Dice tweeted in response. He was among a group of users that disagreed with the Mavericks owner, but this was not a universal opinion. Many others voiced support for Cuban and expressed the opinion that the Stimulus Plan is very important.

President Donald Trump is among those that have expressed dissatisfaction with the NBA and the players kneeling during the national anthem. He spoke to USA Today and said that he turns off the games when he sees the demonstrations take place. Trump also said that the act of kneeling is "disgraceful."

"When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game," Trump said to USA Today. "I think it's disgraceful. We work with [the NBA], we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too."

The NBA season continues in the Orlando bubble, which only creates more discussions about the national anthem and the players kneeling. Many Twitter users will voice their frustrations about the demonstrations while others show support. Cuban, on the other hand, says that the viewers need to tell their politicians to get back to work.