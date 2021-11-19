Mark Cuban Opens up About the Future of Cryptocurrency (Exclusive)

Mark Cuban is a big advocate for cryptocurrency. One of the things the Dallas Mavericks owner is doing is inviting two students to a Mavericks game and surprising them with a “Bitcoin Toss” where they can earn $23,000 in Bitcoin. But will cryptocurrency be the main source of currency in the foreseeable future? PopCulture.com caught with Cuban via email, who revealed where he sees cryptocurrency heading in the next 10 years.

“More than the currencies, I see smart contracts running on Blockchain-based networks as having as great an impact on business as the internet has,” Cuban told PopCulture. Cuban also revealed why cryptocurrency has become very popular. “Anyone can participate,” Cuban explained. “My son and I traded Dogecoin when it was under a penny. That’s not something you can do with stocks.

“Plus, there is far more community around crypto than there are with stocks. When communities form with stocks, as we say with Gamestop and AMC, it’s often ridiculed. Meme crypto is understood to be about the community and it’s an inexpensive and fun way to learn about crypto.

Back in October, Cuban along with the CEO of crypto platform voyager Steve Ehrlich shared their advice on how to get into cryptocurrency. Cuban said, per Bitcoin.com: “You don’t have to spend a lot of money in order to learn. It’s not like the stock market where it’s almost impossible, except on a few platforms, to spend $10 and get started. Cuban also warned, “You’re spending your money, so always be careful. But the other thing, look, there’s investments. Things like Shiba Inu [SHIB] and Dogecoin [DOGE], those aren’t investments.”

The Bitcoin Toss will happen on Saturday with two students — Jill B. and Kaitlyn O — and will be sponsored by Dr. Pepper. When PopCulture asked about the event, Cuban said: “Dr.Pepper launched the first-annual Bitcoin Toss this year as a way to build on their established Tuition Giveaway Program, and it felt like a natural fit for me as a cryptocurrency advocate.” Cuban also shared the advice he would give the students like Jill and Kaitlyn once they graduate from college and get into the real world.

“Be a lifelong learner, Cuban said. “As you learn new things, find the things you love to do and be great at them. That’s the base for great businesses.”