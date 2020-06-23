Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Eagles TE Dallas Goedert in South Dakota

✖

A man has been arrested for allegedly punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert during an altercation at a bar in South Dakota, according to NFL.com. Goedert had to be sent to the hospital for his injures but has returned home since the incident. The man, Kyle Hadala, 29 of Florida, was arrested and was charged with simple assault.

It was reported the incident took place around 1 a.m. Saturday at Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The video of the altercation shows Goedert being punched in the face, which sends him to the floor. According to NJ.com, Hadala has been released on bond. His start court date has been set for July 10. "At approximately 1:07 am on 06/20/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the 1000 block of South Main Street in reference to an assault," the Aberdeen Police said in a statement via ESPN. "It was discovered that an adult male had been punched in the face. The male was transported to Avera St. Lukes Hospital where he was treated and released.

ESPN reported Hadala was in South Dakota for work. He is not allowed to have any contact with Goedert, who did not sustain any serious injuries with the punch. Goedert was in South Dakota because that's where he grew up. The Eagles tight end went to High School in South Dakota and played college football at South Dakota State. During his time with the Jackrabbits, Goedert was a two-time FCS All-American and a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the best player in FCS. It led to the Eagles drafting him in the second round in 2018.

"It's exciting thinking about the matchups," Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said after the team drafted Goedert. "We have a Pro Bowl tight end right there, and you think about the combinations, it’s exciting to think about what they can do together." In his rookie season, Goedert recorded 33 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Goedert was able to improve on those numbers in 2019, catching 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns. He finished in the top 10 among NFL tight ends in receptions (9th), receiving yards (10th) and receiving TDs (tied 7th).