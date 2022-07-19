Major AEW Wrestler Reportedly Returning From Injury Soon

All Elite Wrestling is about to get a big boost. According to Fightful Select, Kenny Omega will be returning soon as he's slated to team up with the Young Bucks for a six-man tag team match for September's All Out pay-per-view. Fightful Select has yet to confirm this with AEW officials, but that is the tentative plan as of this writing.

Omega has not been seen on AEW TV since losing the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Page in November due to multiple injuries. The 38-year-old reportedly told Fightful in June that he was aiming to return when AEW had its Forbidden Door pay-per-view but didn't want to take the risk of turning too early. Before the injury, Omega was poised to begin a program with Adam Cole who joined AEW in September of last year.

In a 2021 interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega talked about how his persona in AEW is different from what it was while competing in New Japan. "I despise when I come across as too arrogant, but I never doubted that I could do this," Omega said. "I've been hearing for over a year these expectations of what I was supposed to be in AEW. It was just a copy-and-paste of the 'Tokyo Dome Kenny Omega,' which would essentially have monopolized all of our programming. If that were the case, an hour would have to go to my matches. I believe too much in our roster and our vision to ever want to do something like that.

"This is my opportunity to show to a much broader audience than I can show a different side to my work, do these skits, which the people who watched Being the Elite already knew, and accomplish a whole new set of goals." Omega helped launch AEW in 2019 with the Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and Tony Khan who is the president. Along with winning the AEW World Championship, Omega won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Page. Omega is known for his time in New Japan as he held multiple titles, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He also competed in Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Deep South Wrestling, WWE's then-developmental territory.