Magic Johnson Joins Bid to Buy NFL Team

Magic Johnson is looking to be an owner of an NFL team. According to Sportico, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos. Johnson, 62, is no stranger to investing in pro sports teams as he is part-owner of the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos announced the team is up for sale after being owned by the Pat Bowlen family for 38 years. "Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures," Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said. "Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community."

Mile High Magic? 🤔



Magic Johnson has reportedly joined the bidding for the Denver Broncos. pic.twitter.com/WFXBoO5wh7 — theScore (@theScore) May 5, 2022

"We will forever cherish Pat's leadership as a Hall of Fame Owner and CEO, guiding the Broncos to three World Championships, seven Super Bowls, 13 AFC West titles and 21 winning seasons," the Bowlen family said. "Off the field, Pat ensured his team gave back to the Denver community with the same passion that Broncos fans displayed every Sunday in the fall. "Nothing Pat accomplished would have been possible without the players, whom he loved dearly. Thank you to those who proudly wore the Broncos jersey over the years for your commitment to winning and serving our community."

The Broncos have gone through their share of major changes this offseason. Along with the sale announcement, the Broncos hired a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and traded for Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos are one of the most successful teams in NFL history. Winning 15 divisional titles, eight conference titles and three Super Bowls.

Johnson has been keeping himself busy. Along with owning multiple teams, he just launched a new docuseries on Apple TV+ called They Call Me Magic. "There was a big struggle and hard times, but I'm a guy who deals with everything head on, straight on," Johnson told Variety when talking about the docuseries. "I tell the truth. A lot of people don't like that sometimes, but I'm an honest guy. That's how I live my life. I'm glad I'm like that because it's also helped a lot of people too."