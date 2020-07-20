'Madden 21': Rob Gronkowski Has a 95 Rating, and Fans Are Doing a Double-Take
Rob Gronkowski hasn't played in the NFL since February 2019 when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl. However, the folks over at EA Sports believe Gronk, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April, is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL as he's has a 95 rating in Madden NFL 21. Gronkowski has the third-highest rating behind George Kittle (98) and Tavis Kelce (95). Gronk has a higher rating than Zach Ertz and Austin Hooper, two guys who had very productive 2019 seasons.
On Twitter Andre Weingarten, an associate creative designer for Madden NFL 21, wrote: Gronk being a 95 goes to show how incredible he is as a blocker, and how good his hands are. Weingarten went on to write: "He has average at best route running, speed, athleticism, etc. and has an atrocious injury rating." The interesting thing is all of Gronk's numbers went down from the last time he was featured in the Madden series. In Madden NFL 19 Gronk had a rating of 99, making him the only tight end to reach the mark. However, fans still had an issue with the three-time Super Bowl champion still being rated among the top three tight ends in the league.
And thoughts here...? pic.twitter.com/iK6X1e5T7T— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2020
July 17, 2020
The only 95 rating gronk should have in madden this year is for finesse lmao pic.twitter.com/1tQMtsbPCZ— john (@iam_johnw) July 17, 2020
Wait so gronk is a 95 in madden, but the MVP and cover athlete is a 94 pic.twitter.com/fftO1DoQbT— R💫me (@RomeOnYT) July 17, 2020
- TJ Watt is a 86
- Wentz is a 84
- Saquon is a 89
- Dak is a 84
- Gronk is a 95
- Tre White us a 89
- Darius Slay is a 87
- Brady is higher than wentz, dak, watson
- Jamal Adams is only the FOURTH highest safety
- Julio is only a 96
I am convinced EA doesnt watch football.— 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚔🦅 (@HoodieErtz) July 14, 2020
Madden really has TJ Watt at an 86 overall and Gronk at a 95 after taking a year off 😭— Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysis) July 14, 2020
Gronk would make more sense as 95 on wwe 2k than this years madden— 𝓙𝓸𝓼𝓱🐺 (@AJB11ERA) July 14, 2020
Love Gronk... but a 95 rating and 3rd best TE is insanity https://t.co/fWSqWxbd6m— Zac Blobner (@ZacOnTheMic) July 20, 2020
Gronk took a year off and @EAMaddenNFL still gave him a 95 rating. Wild https://t.co/CEKZRUKTTg— BroBible (@BroBible) July 20, 2020
Madden: Gronk is a 95.
Lamar Jackson: What about me??
Madden: 94
Lamar: pic.twitter.com/ODeDUqsXRL— Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) July 17, 2020
Madden has Gronk at a 95 after scoring less touchdowns in his final season before retirement than Devin Funchess and has the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson at a 94 lmao whew— Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysis) July 14, 2020
THEY PUT GRONK AS A 95 ON MADDEN WTF LOL— ً (@KeenanMVP) July 14, 2020
Nfl twitter looking at the madden ratting panel after giving gronk a 95 after retiring last year pic.twitter.com/SbERyuMdx8— john (@iam_johnw) July 17, 2020
Gronk a 95... pic.twitter.com/ItkDklDs9Q— 🅱️onnor (@CYTrey5) July 17, 2020
Gronk really a 95 😐 and he can play trash this season and only gone drop to a 94— Dee (@_WATCHmyTWEET) July 20, 2020
How the hell is Gronk a 95 Ovl then? pic.twitter.com/7e4k6MRPfA— Damn It (@DanymalDan) July 19, 2020
🗣 Eh...........what happened to that average speed out there for Gronk. Not wonder his a 95. It’s like he NEVER left. pic.twitter.com/nF1Z2cWpqJ— J Hutchinson (@I_am_ShoNuff) July 18, 2020
Madden creators after giving Gronk a 95 & ranking Diggs over Odell to make y’all mad #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/vXPZUbG9zU— BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) July 17, 2020
How does Gronk get a 95 when he was retired? pic.twitter.com/dGoKDW14T5— tyro the apache (@falcontrainer2) July 17, 2020
Zach Ertz at 90????? Gronk at 95????? Smh 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/H0rLORibqf— Jon (@FettyBones) July 17, 2020
Me: Running up on the madden rattling panel after giving #gronk a 95 After retiring last year💀 pic.twitter.com/coqwJQ80Hw— Treymarley22 (@treymarley22) July 17, 2020