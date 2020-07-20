'Madden 21': Rob Gronkowski Has a 95 Rating, and Fans Are Doing a Double-Take

Rob Gronkowski hasn't played in the NFL since February 2019 when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl. However, the folks over at EA Sports believe Gronk, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April, is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL as he's has a 95 rating in Madden NFL 21. Gronkowski has the third-highest rating behind George Kittle (98) and Tavis Kelce (95). Gronk has a higher rating than Zach Ertz and Austin Hooper, two guys who had very productive 2019 seasons.

On Twitter Andre Weingarten, an associate creative designer for Madden NFL 21, wrote: Gronk being a 95 goes to show how incredible he is as a blocker, and how good his hands are. Weingarten went on to write: "He has average at best route running, speed, athleticism, etc. and has an atrocious injury rating." The interesting thing is all of Gronk's numbers went down from the last time he was featured in the Madden series. In Madden NFL 19 Gronk had a rating of 99, making him the only tight end to reach the mark. However, fans still had an issue with the three-time Super Bowl champion still being rated among the top three tight ends in the league.