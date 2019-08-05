Machine Gun Kelly Says Cleveland Browns Will Win Super Bowl

Machine Gun Kelly has a really good feeling about the Cleveland Browns this year. TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Cleveland hip-hop artist and actor and he said the Browns will be holding the Lombardi Trophy in February.

“Championship,” MGK says. “You know where we’re going …100 percent.”

MGK went on to say that quarterback Baker Mayfield will win the MVP award and with players like wide receiver Odell Beckham, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive end Myles Garrett, he believes the Browns won’t be stopped.

There’s no denying the talent the Browns have going into the 2019 season, but they are looking to break a major playoff drought as they have reached postseason play since 2002. For the last 17 years, the Browns have multiple head-coaching changes as well as multiple starting quarterbacks, which is never a recipe for success.

But now that Mayfield is the Browns signal caller and they have a new head coach in Freddie Kitchens, it looks like Cleveland is headed in the right direction.

NFL.com columnist Adam Schein named the Browns as one of the teams who could win the big game this season.

“General manager John Dorsey has done an incredible job of infusing this roster with talent,” Schein wrote. “I’ve been banging the drum for Baker Mayfield as a 2019 MVP candidate all offseason, and I’m not about to stop. They’ve loaded up at the skill positions, with Odell Beckham Jr. teaming with Jarvis Landry at receiver, while Kareem Hunt will join Nick Chubb at running back after serving an eight-game suspension.”

“Don’t overlook David Njoku at tight end, either. There’s a lot to like on this Cleveland defense, too. Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon have been added to a D-line that already featured Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi. Greedy Williams was a nice find in Round 2 and gives the Browns a very promising young tandem at corner, with Denzel Ward coming off a Pro Bowl rookie season.”

If the Browns were to win the Super Bowl, it would be an end to a strong year for Machine Gun Kelly. Born Richard Colson Baker, the 29-year old artist just released his latest album which is called “Hotel Diablo.” MGK is also featured in three movies including “Captive State” which stars John Goodman and Vera Farmiga.