LSU vs. Clemson Championship Game to Be Guarded by Fighter Jets, Marco Rubio Claims

With tensions escalating in the Middle East, there are concerns about Iran targeting the United States with an attack. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could be a target. However, Senator Marco Rubio has said that fighter jets will be patrolling the area.

Speaking with TMZ, Rubio said that the Superdome will likely be one of the more secure places in America. Having the jets on hand will provide an extra layer of security, and the awareness will be ramped up due to Trump being in attendance.

“[Trump] being there will probably make it one of the more secure places in America for those 3 hours that he’s there,” Rubio said. “It’s already tight security, to begin with, because of the size of the event, but him being there will be even more so.”

As Rubio continued to explain: “I kind of understand what he travels with in terms of security and all of the things he brings with it. The whole airspace is restricted. They’ll have fighter jets up there. So, not your typical event.”

With Iran reportedly placing an $80 million bounty on the president’s head, there are concerns about any attacks that may take place during the College Football Playoffs. This was reportedly done in response to the drone strike on Jan. 3 that killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces. This strike took place on the Baghdad international airport’s road and resulted in considerable criticism from sources both domestic and international.

Trump was condemned by Iran for this strike, with Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatening to attack the heart of United States politics, including the White House. He reportedly said: “We have the power… We will respond in an appropriate time. This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.”

In response, Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites if there is an attack on American citizens or U.S. assets.

With the National Championship taking place on Monday night, there will be heightened security as Trump attends the game. The fighter jets roaming the skies will be one example as the United States aims to keep the highly-publicized battle between LSU and Clemson secure from any attacks.

(Photo Credit: Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)