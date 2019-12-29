LSU QB Joe Burrow Throws Seven Touchdowns in One Half and Reactions Pour In

Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners took the field for the 2019 Peach Bowl. The expectation from many football fans was that this would be a competitive battle that kept them on the edges of their seats. Quarterback Joe Burrow changed that belief with a first-half performance that stunned viewers.

With more than four minutes remaining in the first half of Saturday’s game, Burrow had thrown five touchdowns. The fans were raving about his playmaking ability but were unprepared for what came next. The Heisman Trophy winner threw two more touchdown passes before halftime, including one with less than a minute remaining.

With these scores, Burrow reached seven passing touchdowns in only one half of football, which actually set a bowl game record. He also did so by only tallying six incompletions.

As some fans pointed out, Burrow was on pace to make college football history once again if he continued to perform in such a manner. The all-time record for passing touchdowns in a single game is 11, which Houston’s David Klingler set against Eastern Washington in 1990.

With seven touchdowns in the first half, Burrow had an opportunity to break that record against Oklahoma. He just needed to throw for another five touchdowns during the final 30 minutes of action. The Sooners hadn’t shown the ability to slow down the LSU offense, so many fans expected this to happen.

“Man!!! 49 POINTS AT HALF!!! This LSU offense is unreal,” Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice wrote on Twitter. As a former member of the LSU team, Guice has seen some productive offenses, but he was completely unprepared for the production that Burrow brought to the College Football Playoffs.

While many fans of Oklahoma certainly wanted their favorite team to be more prepared during the second half and actually make this game competitive, there were others on social media that wanted to see some wild events take place.

As one user explained, they wanted to see the craziness in the playoffs. They wrote: “I kinda like watching blowouts like this more than actual good games. I just wanna see how f–ing awful it can get. Can LSU score 100? Will OU even come out after half? Stay tuned!”

College games aside, there were others that were simply excited at the prospect of Burrow becoming the future of the Cincinnati Bengals. B/R Gridiron even posted a photo that showed Baby Yoda (The Mandalorian character formally known as “The Child”), wearing an orange robe and a Bengals winter cap.

(Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty)