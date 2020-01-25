LSU QB Joe Burrows’ Family Reportedly ‘Annoyed’ Over Speculation He’ll ‘Pull an Eli Manning’ to Avoid Bengals

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is finished with his college career and now preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2020 NFL Draft. The belief is that he will be the first overall pick while landing with the Cincinnati Bengals, but some critics think that he will “Eli Manning” the situation and force a trade out of Ohio. Burrow’s family have seen these comments, and they are reportedly annoyed.

Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 in Cincinnati recently spoke with the QB’s family and was told that Burrow is laying low after choosing an agency to represent him. He hasn’t met with any NFL teams, including the Bengals. Additionally, a family source told Rauch that Burrow “would never” pull a Manning and that they are annoyed by this narrative.

Prior to the 2004 NFL Draft, Manning and his father, Archie, publicly said that the Ole Miss QB would refuse to sign a contract with the San Diego Chargers if they drafted him with the first overall pick. Manning was viewed as the best quarterback out of a group that included Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, and Matt Schaub.

The Chargers ignored the warning and selected Manning first overall. It was later revealed that they had a deal in place with the New York Giants. Big Blue selected Rivers with the fourth overall pick and then sent him to the Chargers, along with a 2004 third-round pick, a 2005 first-round pick, and a 2005 fifth-round pick. The Giants received Manning in return, who spent 16 years with the team and won two Super Bowls.

Manning isn’t even the first player to slight the team that drafted him. Denver Broncos general manager John Elway did the same thing back in 1983. He was viewed as the best possible option for the Baltimore Colts, who owned the first overall pick. However, Elway didn’t want to join the team and made it very clear that he would play baseball for the New York Yankees before joining the Colts.

Despite wanting Elway to lead the offense, owner Robert Irsay eventually agreed to send his draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for rookie lineman Chris Hinton, backup quarterback Mark Herrmann, and a first-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft.

Elway would go on to lead the Broncos to 10 playoff appearances, including five trips to the Super Bowl. He would go 2-3 in these appearances but won back-to-back in 1997-1998 to finish his NFL career. The Colts, on the other hand, departed Baltimore in March 1984 amid considerable controversy.

Photo Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images