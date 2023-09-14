Los Angeles Rams' Stetson Bennett Put on Injury List Under Mysterious Circumstances

The Los Angeles Rams made a move that raised a lot of eyebrows. On Wednesday, the team announced they have placed rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football injury list. Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the move and said it's not related to the shoulder injury Bennett was dealing with last week. However, with Bennett on the list, he will miss the team's next four games, per ESPN.

"Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house," McVay said. "And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I'm not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I'll give in that regards."

Bennett was named the backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford during the preseason. But the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback missed the season opener last week due to the shoulder injury. The Rams have moved Brett Rypien up from the practice squad to take Bennett's place.

Bennett, 25, was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft. He entered the NFL after having one of the best careers in college football history. Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national championships and was named National Championship Offensive MVP twice. He also won the Manning Award and the Burlsworth Trophy last year, was selected to the All-SEC Second Team and was named a Heisman finalist.

Back in January, Bennett talked to On3 Sports about his college football career. "I told people coming out of high school and coming up to Georgia, it's the same concept. I was the starting quarterback in high school, people knew my name. It was a small town but once you get to Georgia, it's the same thing. And then once you hopefully go to the NFL, I imagine it's the same thing. People are going to have their opinions. My job is to go out there and play football, to get the ball in athletes' hands and do it consistently and play hard and play to win," Bennett said.

Joining the Rams is good for Bennett since Stafford is also a Georgia alum. During his college football career, Stafford led the Bulldogs to a Sugar Bowl win during the 2007 season and was named an All-American by Pro Football Weekly in 2008.