Los Angeles Angels Say They Can’t Comment on Allegations in Tyler Skaggs Death

Tyler Skaggs’ untimely death is under investigation by Southlake police, attorney Rusty Hardin, and Major League Baseball. With this case being under so much scrutiny, it’s expected that the public and media would want every update the second it becomes available. Did a member of the Angels organization provide the opioids to Skaggs? Was he alone at the time of his passing?

The Los Angeles Angels have made it very clear at this point that they will continue to cooperate with the authorities as the investigation continues. They have answered every question from the investigators and have provided as much information as possible. However, this doesn’t mean that they are finished.

The investigation will continue, which only means that the Angels won’t be commenting further on the situation, especially to the media.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler addressed the media today after news about Tyler Skaggs was released pic.twitter.com/HoF2ZwiCkS — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) August 31, 2019

“Everyone’s searching for facts, and everyone within the organization wants facts,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. “Which is why we are actively cooperating with an investigation. It kind of goes without saying that I cannot comment more on the situation until the police conclude their investigation.”

Unfortunately, simply saying that the team will not be commenting on the investigation does not mean that the questions will stop. Eppler learned this firsthand as he continued to receive queries from the reporters gathered. He was asked about the allegations concerning a team employee, as well as the employment status of the individual in question.

“I apologize but I can’t answer that question at this point because of the nature of the investigation,” Eppler said. “We can’t compromise the jobs that people have to do and we would be compromising the jobs that people have to do.”

To further Eppler’s point, Angels manager Brad Ausmus met with the media as well, and he was even more tight-lipped in regard to the constant questions. All he would tell reporters is that he is going to “reserve judgment because right now, it’s an allegation.”

Obviously, there are questions remaining about Skaggs’ untimely passing, but the answers will not be provided publicly by the Angels. The team brass will continue to aid the investigators as they try to unravel the circumstances around the death, but they will not be leaking information to the press to create a story.

When the investigation has concluded, the final information should be provided. For now, however, the Angels franchise will not be the source for the media.