Lorenzo Taliaferro, Former Baltimore Ravens Running Back, Dead at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former NFL running back who played for the Baltimore Ravens, died on Wednesday. He was 28 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but a family member told WBFF-TV in Baltimore that Taliaferro died of a heart attack.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," Ravens John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man – someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace."

The Ravens drafted Taliaferro in the fourth round back in 2014 after playing college football at Coastal Carolina. His NFL career got off to a rocky start, as he was arrested in Williamsburg, Virginia for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness three weeks after he was drafted, according to ESPN. He was accused of breaking a window in a taxicab. After the Ravens punished Taliaferro for his actions, he would help the team impact the running game. In his third NFL game, Taliaferro rushed for a career-high 91 yards in 23-21 win over the Cleveland Browns.

"I did everything all week to prepare and make sure I was ready when my name was called," Taliaferro said after the game. In 2014, Taliaferro played in 13 games and rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns. In 2015, Taliaferro saw action in three games and rushed for 47 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. He only played in three games in 2016 and only had one rushing attempt.

Injuries were an issue with Taliaferro throughout his NFL career. He injured his foot in 2015, which led to him being placed on injured reserve. He was placed on injured reserve again in 2016 after playing in just three games. In 2017, Taliaferro was moved to fullback but was cut by the Ravens before the season began. He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League the following year and even played defense before being cut.

Taliaferro had a standout career at Coastal Carolina. In 2013, Taliaferro rushed for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns, which led to him being named Big South Conference Player of the Year. He was also named the FCS All-America Team and was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.