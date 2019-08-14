Lonzo Ball Shows off New Inspirational Tattoos

Lonzo Ball is entering his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and switching up his look for the new team. Last week, he revealed portions of a new tattoo sleeve when he posted a sample of the team photo shoot. In the snapshot, Ball showed off portraits of Barack Obama and Malcolm X, but those two tattoos were only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The final product was revealed by tattoo artist Steve Butcher.

This sleeve, which was designed by Butcher, is exceptionally detailed. Portraits can be difficult for some artists, but Butcher had no difficulties with Ball’s tattoos. The sleeve begins with the phrase “The Marathon Continues” and features a flag behind an impressive group of American icons. Ball included President Obama, Martin Luther King Jr., Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, and Malcolm X.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former No. 2 overall pick (2017) will be entering the 2019-2020 season with a new team after being traded by the Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade. Ball is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and will be joining first overall pick Zion Williamson in an effort to take his new team to the finals. While he pursues this goal, he will be showing off the impressive work of Butcher while honoring the icons that have changed the world for positive reasons.

Interestingly enough, Ball isn’t the only high-profile athlete that has featured some of these figures in tattoos. Denver Broncos cornerback, Kareem Jackson recently had work done on both of his legs, which included portraits of these icons as well. On his right leg, Jackson immortalized Muhammed Ali and Jackie Robinson. His left leg features Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Jackson’s work was done by artist Nikko Hurtado and is equally impressive as Ball’s portraits.

Like Jackson, Ball is intent on honoring those that have made an impact in the world, and he is doing so in the most permanent way possible. President Obama, Martin Luther King Jr., Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, and Malcolm X all are known for different reasons, but they are all equally important to the country and the positive changes that have been made.