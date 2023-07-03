Logan Paul Just Got Engaged — Meet His Fiancée

Logan Paul is getting married. According to the Daily Mail, the YouTuber, boxer and WWE Superstar, popped the question to his girlfriend Nina Agdal on Sunday night in Lake Como, Italy. The outlet said the two were enjoying a romantic getaway at the Hotel Passalacqua. It was also reported that the proposal did not go exactly according to plan as the ring was not the right size and did not fit Agdal's finger. The two were still very happy, and Paul, 28, called his younger brother, Jake Paul, to share the news.

"Bro, you have a sister," Logan Paul said to Jake Paul on speakerphone, via a hotel guest. Another eyewitness said Agdal was shocked by the proposal but said yes. The engagement comes a few weeks after their one-year anniversary on May 17. Agdal, 31, is a model and actress who has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue six times. In an interview with the Daily Front Row, Agdal talked about how she met Paul.

"We met at an event in NYC," Agdal said. "I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him. I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild."

The couple initially sparked dating rumors in June 2022 but didn't publicly announce their relationship until December. Before dating Paul, Agdal dated Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley for four years before going their separate ways in November 2021. She has also been linked to Adam Levie of Maroon 5, Max George of The Wanted and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Paul asked his girlfriend to marry him right after he competed at Money in the Bank in London on Saturday. He was part of the Money in the Bank ladder match where the winner would get a WWE championship match contract. Paul came up short as Damian Priest won the match and the contract. He competes in WWE on a part-time basis and is rumored to face LA Knight at SummerSlam in August.