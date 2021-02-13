Liz Cambage, Kelly Kelly and More's St. Barths Yacht Party Raises Eyebrows

✖

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly, basketball player Liz Cambage, Bellator MMA's Valerie Loureda, and multiple other females recently turned heads on Instagram. They headed to St. Barths and enjoyed time together on a yacht. The group sunbathed on a yacht, played in the ocean and the pool, and then hopped on a private jet for the trip back to the United States.

According to the New York Post, the group also included former WWE star Summer Rae, whose real name is Danielle Louise Moinet, and Kim Kardashian's trainer, Melissa Alcantara. These sports stars all took time to shoot some promotional photos and videos. Vital Proteins, a supplement company that these sports stars support, sponsored the trip. According to The Blast, the company flew the group down to St. Barths on a private jet and put them up in a luxurious resort.

Several photos and videos posted on social media showed Cambage and her companions taking part in a variety of pastimes. One, in particular, featured them coming out of the ocean while music played. Another video showed the group jumping into the pool.

This is the second time in the past month that Vital Proteins has flown a group of influencers to St. Barths in order to promote the brand. The company also faced criticism in late January by providing Candice, Don Benjamin, and Liane V among others with a similar experience. Several people on social media took aim at Vital Proteins for making these trips possible amid COVID-19.

"Is promoting supplements really *that* important?" one person wrote on social media, as reported by Tyla. "I was fan of their products and brand so this is disappointing to me. Doesn't matter how much pre-travel testing was done - it's a bad look and sends out a terrible message to the thousands of people who buy their products and are staying put at home."

Visitors to St. Barths age 10 or older have to present a negative PCR test before entering the French-controlled island. They must also follow coronavirus guidelines during their time at the tropical destination. Those that stay in St. Barths longer than seven days may have to take a PCR test on the eighth day of their stay. Finally, masks are required on busy streets, entering indoor establishments, and when social distancing is not possible.